Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) – On Friday, a construction crew working on an apartment building discovered a set of bones.

A medical examiner confirmed that the bones were human.

One day later, two more sets of human bones were found.

Metropolitan police and crime scene detectives scoured the area around an alley near the complex for clues and possibly more remains.

Concerned residents watched as investigators conducted a search

"Could be a graveyard back there we just don't know, said resident, Allan Naylor."

Other neighbors said they are hoping the discovery provides a sense of closure for the victim’s families.

D.C.’s homicide unit was called to the scene and other officials went door to door to ask residents questions.

"They asked me what everyone else asked me. What have you seen," William bailey.

"May God rest they souls and may they find out who they are. Could be some people who have been missing for years because I’ve never smelled nothing back there," Naylor said.

Officials said the medical examiner hopes to have more information about who the bones belonged to within the next few days.

