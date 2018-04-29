Authorities probe death of 2-year-old child in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities in Cincinnati are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child.

WLWT-TV reports first responders went to a call of an unresponsive child in a home at nearly 10 p.m. EDT Saturday. The child was pronounced dead at Cincinnati Children's hospital.

No other details were released immediately.

