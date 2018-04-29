Authorities probe death of 2-year-old child in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities in Cincinnati are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child.
WLWT-TV reports first responders went to a call of an unresponsive child in a home at nearly 10 p.m. EDT Saturday. The child was pronounced dead at Cincinnati Children's hospital.
No other details were released immediately.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One person was shot late Saturday night in North College Hill, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.Full Story >
One person was shot late Saturday night in North College Hill, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.Full Story >
Tonight, decreasing clouds and cold temperatures are in the forecast.Full Story >
Tonight, decreasing clouds and cold temperatures are in the forecast.Full Story >
The findings of two investigations into Kyle Plush's death and the response by law enforcement and 911 dispatchers are expected to be released next week.Full Story >
The findings of two investigations into Kyle Plush's death and the response by law enforcement and 911 dispatchers are expected to be released next week.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds are participating in the 3rd annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officer Memorial Ride set for June 9th, according to a social media post by Harley Davidson of Cincinnati.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds are participating in the 3rd annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officer Memorial Ride set for June 9th, according to a social media post by Harley Davidson of Cincinnati.Full Story >
First-time home buyers in the greater Cincinnati area are overwhelmingly choosing to purchase homes in communities outside the 275-loop, according to Donna Deaton from RE/MAX.Full Story >
First-time home buyers in the greater Cincinnati area are overwhelmingly choosing to purchase homes in communities outside the 275-loop, according to Donna Deaton from RE/MAX.Full Story >