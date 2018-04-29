9-year-old safety advocate takes meeting with Mayor Cranley

CINCINNATI (AP) - The mayor of Cincinnati took a meeting with a 9-year-old student seeking to make a safe sidewalk for her walk to school.
Madelyn Gerker met with Democratic Mayor John Cranley last week, after first writing to the city government in March saying and her brothers have to dodge speeding cars and broken pavement during their daily walk to school. WCPO-TV reports City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld has filed a motion to ask for federal funding to make a new sidewalk.
A representative from his office joined other local officials and city engineers in walking Gerker's exact route April 10. City engineers estimate installing new infrastructure could cost up to $200,000.
Gerker's mother says she's happy to see her daughter taking an active role for change.
