Police: Man shot in the West End in serious condition

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Poplar Street in the West End.

Police say the victim is a male in his 20s who was shot multiple times.

The man's injuries are considered serious, but he is in stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

Police say witnesses have not been cooperative.

District One officers are canvassing the area to gather evidence, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

