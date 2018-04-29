WATCH LIVE: City, police officials announce 911 center action plan

It's a case that drew national attention and neighborhood protests--a store clerk accused of shooting and killing a teen allegedly over a stolen beer.Full Story >
It's a case that drew national attention and neighborhood protests--a store clerk accused of shooting and killing a teen allegedly over a stolen beer.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
Video of an October purse stealing incident at JACK Casino has been released.Full Story >
A recent Whitehaven High School graduate who was on his way to the U.S. Army was gunned down while sleeping in his own bed.Full Story >
A recent Whitehaven High School graduate who was on his way to the U.S. Army was gunned down while sleeping in his own bed.Full Story >
A 13-year-old boy is now facing aggravated murder charges after police say he shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun he stole from his grandfather's home.Full Story >
A 13-year-old boy is now facing aggravated murder charges after police say he shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun he stole from his grandfather's home.Full Story >
Waco police have identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting last Friday.Full Story >
Waco police have identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting last Friday.Full Story >