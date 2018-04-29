Woman charged after boy found dead in Kentucky house fire

COLDIRON, Ky. (AP) - State Police in Kentucky have charged a woman in a house fire that left her 3-year-old nephew dead.
Thirty-seven-year-old Amanda Brock of Coldiron was being held on $100,000 bond Sunday at the Harlan County Detention Center on charges of second-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment. Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney.
Trooper Shane Jacobs says in a news release the fire broke out Saturday night at Brock's home.
The statement says Brock's 11-year-old son was babysitting the 3-year-old while she went to watch go-cart races in Letcher County. The house caught on fire after she left and the 11-year-old ran to a neighbor's house for help. Firefighters found the 3-year-old's body inside Brock's home.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined. The boy's body has been sent to a medical examiner.
