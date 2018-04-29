Monroe Schools gives update, how you can help 4 teens injured in crash

Four Monroe High School students were injured in a car accident Friday on their way to prom, school officials said. (WXIX)

Monroe High School sent a letter out to students and parents following a crash that injured four students on their way to prom Friday night.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 8200 block of Millikin Road, authorities say. Two people were ejected from the vehicle and one person was taken by air care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say all four people in the car went to the hospital.

Monroe Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Phil Cagwin said that since Friday, one student has been released from the hospital. The three other students remain hospitalized at UC.

MORE: 4 Monroe High students hospitalized after prom night crash

Cagwin says that the families of the injured students have asked people to refrain from visiting their children in the hospital.

The family told Cagwin that they appreciate the support they've received and they are focusing on their children and family.

Family members said that those looking to help can donate gift cards to purchase food for the families, Cagwin says. The gift cards can be taken to the high school between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and school officials will deliver them to the families.

Cagwin also said that the school has assembled a support team of counselors and administrators for students needing support beginning Monday.

Cagwin asked that everyone continue praying for a speedy recovery for each student impacted.

The names of the students, along with the severity of their injuries have not been released.

Monroe High School Families,

At this time I would like to update you on the status of the four Monroe High School students who were injured in a car accident on their way to prom Friday night. All four students were transported to local hospitals following the accident. At this time, 1 student has been released and 3 remain in UC hospital.



Community members and students have asked how they can help the families at their time of need. We have reached out to them, and one family has asked at this time to refrain from visiting their child at the hospital. While they appreciate that show of support, they need to focus on their child and immediate family members. In lieu of visiting, they did ask that if people would like to donate gift cards to purchase food for the families, that would be appreciated. You can deliver the gift cards to the high school office between 7:00 am and 3:00 pm. We will make sure they are distributed to the family members.



A support team assembled by our counselors and administrators will be available for students to provide support on Monday and throughout the week if needed. Parents who feel their child may need extra support, can contact the office by calling 513-539-8471 after 7:00 am Monday morning.



Please join our school community in continuing prayers and hope for a full recovery for each student impacted by this accident.



Sincerely,



Dr. Phil Cagwin Superintendent, Monroe Local Schools

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.