Jennifer Lawrence attends arts event in Louisville hometown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Actress Jennifer Lawrence attended an arts ceremony co-hosted by her namesake foundation in her hometown of Louisville.

Lawrence was a presenter at Saturday's annual Awards in the Arts event honoring local groups and artists.

The event was co-hosted by the Louisville-based Fund for the Arts, the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation and Churchill Downs.

Lawrence's foundation supports a variety of Louisville-area charities.

