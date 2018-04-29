Giant bounce house for all ages coming to Ohio

The Big Bounce America is bringing a giant bounce house to Ohio twice in 2018. (Credit: The Big Bounce America)

As many of us get older, reminiscing on beloved childhood activities might seem to happen more often.

Summers off with your friends, splash parks, bounce houses, don't those sound like the good old days? It turns out that one of those kids activities isn't just for kids anymore.

A bounce house for adults and children alike exists! And it's coming to Ohio two times in 2018.

The Big Bounce America is a company that says they dreamed of building a bounce house so awesome that you would travel to enjoy it yourself.

Their bounce houses consist of giant slides, ball pits, basketball hoops, and obstacle runs among many other things. Some bounce houses even have DJs spinning music around them.

The company says each house has a 'zone' with a theme and it's own activity-based entertainment.

The Big Bounce, as it's called also consists of party games, competitions, and free giveaways.

You can jump for joy, literally, in Columbus Sept. 14 though 16 and in Cleveland July 13 through 15.

The Big Bounce America sells tickets for their event on their website.

