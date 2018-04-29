WATCH: Horse trailer breaks down on side of I-471 in KY

Southgate Police responded to a call for a broken-down horse trailer on the side of the interstate Sunday afternoon.

The trailer broke down on the inside shoulder of I-471 Northbound near I-275, officials say.

Video shows a handler leading two horses back into the trailer as officers direct traffic.

Police blocked off the left lane of the highway while they contained the animals.

A dispatcher says no accidents have been reported as a result of the incident.

