Van's Foods recalls gluten-free waffles for containing gluten

To date, Van's Foods has not received a report of an illness related to this recall. (Source: FDA)

(RNN) - A packaging mix up at Van’s Foods has forced the company to recall hundreds of boxes of its gluten-free waffles.

According to the FDA, waffles containing gluten and undeclared milk were inadvertently placed in boxes labeled as gluten-free.

People with a gluten allergy or sensitivity to gluten or milk run the risk of a serious reaction if they consume the affected product. To date, Van's Foods has not received a report of an illness related to this recall.

The affected products were only distributed to retailers in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The boxes have a best by date of Aug. 22, 2018, and a lot code date of #A640234710–WL2. The UPC Code is 8994730206.

Anyone who purchased the affected product should contact Van’s Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456 for additional information and/or reimbursement.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.