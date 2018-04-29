Kentucky man charged in deaths of 2 found at car fire scene

McKEE, Ky. (AP) - State Police in Kentucky have charged a man in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found around a burned vehicle.
Trooper Robert Purdy says in a news release that 40-year-old Bobby L. Hammonds of McKee was arrested Friday on two counts of murder.
McKee is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center. Jail records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney.
Police are seeking a second suspect in the case.
The bodies of 28-year-old Whitney Venable and 35-year-old Joey Marcum of McKee were found on Dec. 28. The fire was out when authorities arrived. One body was found inside the vehicle while the other was outside. Both were burned beyond recognition.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
On the 32nd day of the season, the Reds won their first series, beating the Twins 8-2 on Sunday to take two of three games in Minnesota.Full Story >
On the 32nd day of the season, the Reds won their first series, beating the Twins 8-2 on Sunday to take two of three games in Minnesota.Full Story >
He was not wearing a helmet, police say.Full Story >
He was not wearing a helmet, police say.Full Story >
The trailer broke down on the inside shoulder of I-471 Northbound near I-275, officials say.Full Story >
The trailer broke down on the inside shoulder of I-471 Northbound near I-275, officials say.Full Story >
As many of us get older, reminiscing on beloved childhood activities might seem to happen more often.Full Story >
As many of us get older, reminiscing on beloved childhood activities might seem to happen more often.Full Story >