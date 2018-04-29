Police: Motorcyclist in I-75 crash in critical condition - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Motorcyclist in I-75 crash in critical condition

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police say a motorcyclist who crashed on I-75 Southbound on Sunday morning is in critical condition.

Joseph Mersch, 61, was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the crash.

He was not wearing a helmet, police say.

Mersch was driving a 2013 Honda Goldwing motorcycle on the southbound interstate when he lost control and struck an electrical device near Mile Marker 0.4 around 11:14 a.m.

Police believe speed and impairment are not factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

