Reds top Twins, nab first series win of 2018 season

By Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX19 NOW) -

On the 32nd day of the season, the Reds won their first series, beating the Twins 8-2 on Sunday to take two of three games in Minnesota.

Tyler Mahle struck out seven and gave up one earned run over 6.1 innings in his second win of the year.

Jose Peraza had three hits and an RBI in the win.

Adam Duvall pounded his fourth home run of the season and drove in two runs.

The Reds have won four of their last seven games and scored 58 runs in ten games with Jim Riggleman as manager.

They scored just 54 runs through 18 games under Bryan Price to start the season.

The Reds return to Cincinnati for a nine-game home stand beginning with a three-game series against the Brewers.

Brandon Finnegan gets the start on Monday at 7:10 p.m. against Milwaukee.

