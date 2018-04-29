Video appears to show man striking dog, community reacts

Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.Full Story >
Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.Full Story >
One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found.Full Story >
One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found.Full Story >
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.Full Story >
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.Full Story >
The three people killed are Parker High School students.Full Story >
The three people killed are Parker High School students.Full Story >
Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.Full Story >
Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.Full Story >