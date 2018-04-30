Aunt arrested after toddler dies in house fire

A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.Full Story >
A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.Full Story >
Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.Full Story >
Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.Full Story >
The boy’s aunt and caretaker is charged with manslaughter and endangerment.Full Story >
The boy’s aunt and caretaker is charged with manslaughter and endangerment.Full Story >
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...Full Story >
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.Full Story >
T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.Full Story >
T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.Full Story >