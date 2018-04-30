Hidden River Cave expansion includes large swinging bridge

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (AP) - Work has begun on an expansion plan at Hidden River Cave in south-central Kentucky that will include a large underground swinging bridge.
The Glasgow Daily Times reports pre-construction work began last week for the 100-foot (30-meter) bridge. Dave Foster is director of the American Cave Conservation Association, which oversees the operation of Hidden River Cave. He says he doesn't know of another bridge like it.
Foster says the bridge will cross a deep canyon and will increase the size of the cave tour. He says he hopes to have the project completed and open to the public by summer.
He says after the project is done, officials hope to begin work on other expansion plans.
Information from: Glasgow Daily Times, http://www.glasgowdailytimes.com
