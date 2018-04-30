City, police officials to announce 911 center action plan

City and police officials are expected to announce their action plan Monday for addressing issues at the 911 center.

Interim City Manager Patrick Duhaney, Police Chief Eliot Isaac and others are scheduled to address City Council's Law and Public Safety Committee at 9 a.m.

Last week, City Council approved spending nearly a half million dollars to help increase 911 capabilities and to hire nearly a dozen new employees including five dispatchers.

The 911 center came under fire earlier this month when a 16-year-old Seven Hills School student died after calling 911 when he became trapped in his family's mini-van.

In light of Kyle's Plush's death, Mayor John Cranley and other elected officials have called for a review of the city's 911 center, which has been plagued with issues for years.

Kyle called 911 twice the afternoon of April 10, begging for help when he became pinned by the third-row rear seat of his van parked at Seven Hills School in Madisonville.

Two offices were dispatched to the Red Bank Road facility, and Deputy Doug Allen was already there conducting a traffic detail assisted in the search, but they did not find him, authorities have said.

The officers were only given information from Kyle's first 911 call, not his second, more detailed one that included more details about his van and location.

The dispatcher who took the second call has told her supervisors she did not hear Kyle, a police report shows.

Kyle's father found his son's lifeless body in the van several hours later.

The Hamilton County Coroner has said he died of asphyxiation.

The police camera footage that Cincinnati police have released so far does not show the officers getting out of their vehicle once they arrived at the school.

It also appears to show they only searched one of the school's parking lots.

The body camera video starts at 3:26 p.m. lasts for three minutes. Toward the end, an officer is heard saying 'I'm gonna shut this off."

The deputy indicated at the scene that day he thought the call might be a prank, according to emergency communication reports.

Three investigations are underway into Kyle's death and the response by law enforcement and 911 dispatchers.

Two of them are expected to be released this week.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was wrapping up its probe last week and could have results as soon as Monday.

Cincinnati's investigation findings will be announced by the police chief in a special 9 a.m. meeting Wednesday of the Law and Public Safety Committee.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Friday their investigation will continue for a few more weeks.

