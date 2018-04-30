Will East End nightclub lose liquor license?

Outer Limits nightclub is located off Kellogg Avenue in the East End. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Will City Council tell state officials to deny a liquor license renewal for an East End nightclub, effectively shutting it down?

That's what city and police administrators are recommending for Outer Limits off Kellogg Avenue.

Allegations of murder, drug deals and sex acts on stage sent police to Council's Law and Public Safety Committee two weeks ago. The issue comes back up for a vote at their 9 a.m. meeting Monday.

Police say they want the club shut down in light of a long list of problems at the club, formerly known as Annie's, since the venue opened more than 30 years ago, back in 1982. Those include shootings, drugs, a deadly beating, and now prostitution.

"These are all messages and signs that things are out of control there," agreed Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman and committee chairman, at their April 16 meeting.

Police say "the straw that broke the camel's back" was a live rap concert in July 2017 called "Red, White, and Booty Bash."

Hosted by nationally known rapper Uncle Luke, the event advertised "the largest twerk contest in Ohio with a $500 cash giveaway."

Cincinnati police said the dance-off evolved into women being encouraged to engage in a sex act with each other to win money, according to cellphone videos reportedly taken that night and posted to YouTube.

Police said evidence shows that four women "competed" by performing lewd acts in front of hundreds of people and then taking the cash.

The club owners also are facing charges of procuring prostitution in a separate criminal case.

A lawyer for the owners of the club, Christopher Heekin, appeared before the committee earlier this month and said the club's owners already have take extra safety precautions by hiring private security and off-duty police officers.

The owners, Greek immigrants with military backgrounds, have been an asset to the community, Heekin said.

"These are not people who are a problem," he told the committee.

But, he acknowledged, the concert caught them off guard.

They entered into a contract with Uncle Luke to come to town for an hour to run a concert "that evolved into lunacy," he conceded.

An East End neighborhood leader appeared alongside the club's attorney and one of the owners in a show of support.

"I must stand in defense of their business and in the honor of these gentlemen," said Patrick Ormand, the president of the East End Area Council.

Owner Pete Georgeton told council members they didn't directly hire Uncle Luke or know his reputation.

"In all the years that I've been in business, never have I ever had anything (like that) on my stages," Georgeton said. "He just did that on his own, and when I first heard about it on the mic, I asked my security and said stop it right now."

But, he said he was told there would be a riot.

"I'm embarrassed, and I don't know what else to say," Georgeton told Smitherman and the other two committee members, Councilwoman Amy Murray and Councilman Jeff Pastor.

Smitherman said he was "appalled" by the situation with the club.

He was ready to pass an objection to its liquor license renewal, which would then go on to state liquor control officials who will have final say.

"I am very shocked that we would have young ladies on the stage engaging in oral sex and there's an admission of not knowing what was going on inside the establishment," he said.

But Murray and Pastor expressed concerns and the need for more information before deciding, so the matter was tabled.

