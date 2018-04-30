'Sorry, just realized this wuz a church': Vandals apologize for graffiti

The church’s pastor says they are installing a security system, so something like this won’t happen again. (Source: WISH/CNN)

GREENWOOD, IN (WISH/CNN) – The pastor at an Indiana church says he forgives whoever vandalized a nearby building with vulgar images and curse words but also included a graffitied apology.

Authorities are searching for those responsible for the vandalism while pastor Mark Petty is planning his next step after his office was trashed Tuesday.

A vandal or vandals painted vulgar images and curse words on the walls inside the building, which stands next to the church sanctuary.

"Sorry, just realized this wuz a church,'" one message read.

The pastor’s team will have to repaint the walls, which had just been painted a few months ago.

"Very disappointing, obviously, that it happened because we spent so much time trying to get this place ready, and then to have it trashed like that is frustrating,” Mark Petty said.

Mark Petty is converting the building into a community center to keep kids out of trouble. He says he forgives whoever did this.

"We love them, and as a church, we'd love to have them come back and do the right thing. We would take them into our youth group,” he said.

The pastor says not a thing was stolen, not even his new printer, DVD player or computer, but they did unload a fire extinguisher in his office.

Youth leader Julie Petty says 15 kids from the church cleaned the office for two hours last week.

"When we circled around and actually prayed for the kids that did it – or whoever did this – I think it really got me because we turned it around. We turned it around and said, ‘You know what, this isn't going to defeat us,’” she said.

Mark Petty says the church is installing a security system, so that something like this won’t happen again.

