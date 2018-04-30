Hamilton County leaders to mull budget cuts amid $28M shortfall

Hamilton County leaders will learn Monday which budget cuts could help fill a $28 million projected shortfall in the 2019 budget.

County Administrator Jeff Alutto has blamed the deficit on a combination of state cuts and lower sales tax revenue and investment income.

He has recommended the county raise its sales tax a quarter cent.

The proposal would go on November's ballot for voter approval if the commissioners agree. The deadline to put it on the ballot is in August.

Public hearings are expected before the county adopts its 2019 budget in June.

Monday's meeting will begin at 11 a.m. in the county's administration building on Court Street Downtown.

The county's revenues are expected to drop next year more than at any time since the Great Recession 10 years ago, Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune said in March.

The gap will widen over the next five years.

The county has been operating in the red the last two years, and now it could impact services to the court system, efforts to attract and retain business, and 911 emergency communications services, county officials have said.

Funding for the county, reimbursements that were traditionally received, and allowed revenue has been reduced significantly on a state and federal level, they say.

