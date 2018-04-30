WW II veteran to graduate 68 years after leaving college

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A World War II veteran from Ohio is set to graduate 68 years after he last stepped into a college classroom.
A review of Bob Barger's transcripts from the late 1940s shows he completed enough classes to qualify for a degree from the University of Toledo.
The school found that Barger is eligible for a two-year associate's degree that wasn't offered when he was in school.
The 96-year-old is set to graduate on Saturday.
Barger was a Navy pilot and came home to Toledo where he started taking college classes. But he never finished his degree because he was busy with a job and raising a family.
He says there's a big graduation party planned at his assisted living center and jokes he's now looking for a job.
