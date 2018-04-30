West Chester man killed in Warren County crash

A West Chester man died in a Warren County crash early Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Douglas D. McCoskey, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Ohio 741 near Keever Pass, patrol officials said in a prepared statement.

First responders were called to the area just before 1:30 a.m.

A preliminary crash investigation indicates McCoskey's black, 2014 Buick Verano was on northbound Ohio 741 when it went left of center and then ran off the right side of road, patrol officials said.

The Buick hit a ditch, an embankment and some small trees and brush, ejecting McCoskey, they said. It appears he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Tutrlecreek Township Fire and EMS, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Mason Police Department assisted state troopers at the crash scene

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.