West Chester man killed in Warren County crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

West Chester man killed in Warren County crash

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A West Chester man died in a Warren County crash early Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Douglas D. McCoskey, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Ohio 741 near Keever Pass, patrol officials said in a prepared statement.

First responders were called to the area just before 1:30 a.m.

A  preliminary crash investigation indicates McCoskey's black, 2014 Buick Verano was on northbound Ohio 741 when it went left of center and then ran off the right side of road, patrol officials said.

The Buick hit a ditch, an embankment and some small trees and brush, ejecting McCoskey, they said. It appears he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Tutrlecreek Township Fire and EMS, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Mason Police Department assisted state troopers at the crash scene

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Father forces son to hold 'I'm a bully' sign on street corner

    Father forces son to hold 'I'm a bully' sign on street corner

    Monday, April 30 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-04-30 10:50:52 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-04-30 10:50:52 GMT
    The 13-year-old says he has learned a valuable lesson and now plans to help his classmates. (Source: Yager Family/WESH/CNN)The 13-year-old says he has learned a valuable lesson and now plans to help his classmates. (Source: Yager Family/WESH/CNN)

    The 13-year-old says he has learned an invaluable lesson and now plans to help his classmates.

    Full Story >

    The 13-year-old says he has learned an invaluable lesson and now plans to help his classmates.

    Full Story >

  • US says border crossing didn't have room for asylum seekers

    US says border crossing didn't have room for asylum seekers

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:28:21 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-04-30 10:50:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). Members of a Central American family traveling with a caravan of migrants prepare to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans w...(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). Members of a Central American family traveling with a caravan of migrants prepare to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans w...

    After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.

    Full Story >

    After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.

    Full Story >

  • City, police officials to announce 911 center action plan

    City, police officials to announce 911 center action plan

    Monday, April 30 2018 6:42 AM EDT2018-04-30 10:42:01 GMT
    Kyle Plush (Provided)Kyle Plush (Provided)

    City and police officials are expected to announce their action plan Monday for addressing issues at the 911 center. 

    Full Story >

    City and police officials are expected to announce their action plan Monday for addressing issues at the 911 center. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly