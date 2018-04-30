Father forces son to hold 'I'm a bully' sign on street corner

The 13-year-old says he has learned an invaluable lesson and now plans to help his classmates.Full Story >
The 13-year-old says he has learned an invaluable lesson and now plans to help his classmates.Full Story >
After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.Full Story >
After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.Full Story >
A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.Full Story >
A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.Full Story >
Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.Full Story >
Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.Full Story >
A Texas deputy constable proved he's fleet of foot while facing down an agile cow that had a beef with motorists along a rural road.Full Story >
A Texas deputy constable proved he's fleet of foot while facing down an agile cow that had a beef with motorists along a rural road.Full Story >