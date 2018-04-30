Firefighter's final wish saves lives

A firefighter, who died unexpectedly last year, donated his heart, which now beats inside another man's chest.Full Story >
A firefighter, who died unexpectedly last year, donated his heart, which now beats inside another man's chest.Full Story >
Authorities say a trucker who took a wrong turn up a snow-covered Oregon road and was missing for four days has walked out of the wilderness safely.Full Story >
Authorities say a trucker who took a wrong turn up a snow-covered Oregon road and was missing for four days has walked out of the wilderness safely.Full Story >
Capt. Morrison arrived home just in time to surprise McDougal after serving his third tour of duty in Kuwait. Morrison is the second generation of his family to serve in the U.S. Army. McDougal, who received her bachelor's degree, plans to work in the medical field.Full Story >
Capt. Morrison arrived home just in time to surprise McDougal after serving his third tour of duty in Kuwait. Morrison is the second generation of his family to serve in the U.S. Army. McDougal, who received her bachelor's degree, plans to work in the medical field.Full Story >
The hospital called him "an unclaimed individual." But to many, he was a Vietnam veteran who deserved full military honors at his funeral.Full Story >
The hospital called him "an unclaimed individual." But to many, he was a Vietnam veteran who deserved full military honors at his funeral.Full Story >
The University of Mississippi Medical Center is giving the gift of hearing. Their doctors perform about 50 cochlear implants a year, about half of those with children.Full Story >
The University of Mississippi Medical Center is giving the gift of hearing. Their doctors perform about 50 cochlear implants a year, about half of those with children.Full Story >