Firefighter's final wish saves lives

Aletha Gomez, right, listens to her partner's heart beating inside Jim Donovan, 63. Donovan received a heart from Perry Choy, who died last year.

OROVILLE, CA (KOVR/KMAX/CNN) - A man lives on after his death.

The firefighter donated his heart, which now beats inside another man's chest.

"It was loud, it was strong, as strong as his love for us, actually," said Aletha Gomez, partner of Perry Choy.

Emotions ran through Gomez, as she heard the heartbeat of her son's father for the first time in nearly a year.

Choy's sudden death became the gift of life for many, including 63-year old Jim Donovan.

"I feel thankful and grateful that he lives on," Gomez said.

Choy, a San Francisco firefighter, unexpectedly passed away last year after suffering from a stroke.

"He told me, 'You know when I pass away, when I die, what am I gonna do with it? Might as well donate it and save more lives,'" Gomez said.

It's been a rough journey for Donovan, who moved from Bakersfield several years ago, hoping his Valley fever, a lung infection caused by a fungus that lives in the soil, would go away.

The condition transformed into "congestive heart failure."

"I actually gave up, and I gave up for a long time. And I didn't think anything would happen," he said.

Donovan waited almost two years before his doctors found an exact match for a heart transplant last August.

That match came from Choy, who had passed away just days before Donovan received his new heart.

"This is his will," Gomez said. "This is what he wants."

Choy's spirit now breathes life in Donovan and other people who may have never gotten the chance otherwise.

"I'm gonna go see my grandchildren and celebrate life again, a second life," Donovan

Roughly 12,000 people died in 2017 waiting on an organ transplant, according to Sierra Donor Services.

