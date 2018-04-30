WATCH: Police officer bids tearful goodbye after 30 years on the - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

WATCH: Police officer bids tearful goodbye after 30 years on the Sarasota, FL, force

Officer Andre Jenkins chokes up a bit after signing off for the final time as a police officer. (Source: Sarasota Police Department/Twitter) Officer Andre Jenkins chokes up a bit after signing off for the final time as a police officer. (Source: Sarasota Police Department/Twitter)

SARASOTA, FL (RNN) – Sometimes it’s hard to say goodbye.

Officer Andre Jenkins choked up a bit as he signed off at the end of his final patrol shift after 30 years of service at the Sarasota Police Department.

"This will be my last transmission on the radio,” a tearful Jenkins said.

“Congratulations on your retirement,” the dispatcher's voice crackled on the radio.

“Thank you, I’d like to thank my SPD family for the last 30 years of being by my side," Jenkins continued.

One by one, Jenkins' colleagues at the department flooded the airwaves with congratulations for their brother in blue.

And then it was over.

 “Thank you all. God bless you,” Jenkins said one last time over this police radio. “That’s a wrap.”

The video has been viewed more than half a million times. It even caught the attend of President Donald Trump, who retweeted it from his official account.

