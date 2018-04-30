2 injured in Queensgate apartment fire

A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.Full Story >
A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.Full Story >
The boy’s aunt and caretaker is charged with manslaughter and endangerment.Full Story >
The boy’s aunt and caretaker is charged with manslaughter and endangerment.Full Story >
The three people killed are Parker High School students.Full Story >
The three people killed are Parker High School students.Full Story >
Drivers can expect to pay more at the pump this summer as strong global demand, geopolitical worries help push oil prices to the highest level in more than three years.Full Story >
Drivers can expect to pay more at the pump this summer as strong global demand, geopolitical worries help push oil prices to the highest level in more than three years.Full Story >
A police officer in Texarkana, TX has a message for people after getting a call Sunday morning about a dog people assumed was dangerous.Full Story >
A police officer in Texarkana, TX has a message for people after getting a call Sunday morning about a dog people assumed was dangerous.Full Story >