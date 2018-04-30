2 injured in Queensgate apartment fire

Two people were injured in an apartment fire Monday morning.

The Cincinnati Fire Department says they responded to the fire around 7:05 a.m. at a 14 story apartment complex at 1621 Linn Street.

Firefighters say the fire was in the twelfth floor elevator lobby.

Crews say the fire was contained within 10 minutes and occupants of floors twelve through fourteen were sheltered in place until smoke removal was completed.

Two people suffered smoke inhalation injuries and were treated at the scene but refused to be taken to a hospital, fire officials say.

All occupants were allowed to return to their apartments.

Fire officials haven't determined what caused the fire. The damage is estimated at $5,000.

