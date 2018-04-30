VIDEO: Woman smashes Popeyes window because meal didn't come with drink

Employees said the woman confused their drink-less Wicked Good Deal meal, with Wendy’s 4 for $4 meal deal, which includes a drink. (Source: NYPD)

NEW YORK (RNN) - New York City Police said they got a call earlier this month after a woman allegedly harassed Popeyes staff about her meal before using a chair to break a glass window.

According to reports, employees at the restaurant said the woman was angry that her $4 Wicked Good Deal didn't come with a soft drink.

Employees said they tried to explain to the woman that she was confused and may have been thinking of Wendy's 4 for $4 meal deal, which includes a drink.

But employees said she was so irate, she couldn't be reasoned with, the report stated.

The woman's rage was caught on a surveillance camera.

The video shows the woman flipping off employees, then throwing a sign at a window before finally smashing another window with a chair.

The NYPD said the suspect is believed to be a black female between the ages of 18-25.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a multi-colored durag, a pink bandanna, a pink hooded sweater, a black jacket and blue jeans.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.