VIDEO: Woman smashes Popeyes window because meal didn't come with drink

Police are investigating after a female was shot in West Price Hill Monday afternoon.Full Story >
Cookie monster's taste buds must be tingling. There are three new Oreo flavors on the market for children, adults, and aficionados alike to try out.Full Story >
Grief counselors were on at Monroe High School Monday morning as students returned to class after a serious crash hospitalized four classmates on their way to prom, school officials said.Full Story >
Two people were injured in an apartment fire Monday morning.Full Story >
After several weeks of City Hall drama, Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman is calling for a return to two-year terms for City Council.Full Story >
