Police kill suspect after stabbing leaves woman dead, 1 hurt

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio's capital city say an officer fatally shot a suspect while responding to a stabbing at an apartment complex that killed one woman and injured another.

Columbus police say the male suspect and one woman died at a hospital, and another woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday morning after the reported attack on the city's northeast side. Two children who were present weren't injured.

Police say the suspect was shocked with a stun gun before he was shot, but they didn't immediately release other details about the confrontation.

They haven't publicly identified the suspect or the victims, or said how the attack unfolded or what might have motivated it.

Police say no officers were injured.

