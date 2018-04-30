Man credited with popularizing Taekwondo in US dies

Jhoon Rhee is shown with Keith D. Yates and Allen R. Steen in this 2000 file photo. The Korean Taekwondo grandmaster died Monday at age 86. (Source: Kdarias/Wikicommons)

(RNN) - A Korean Taekwondo grandmaster who is considered the father of the martial art in the U.S. has died.

Jhoon Rhee, a 10th-degree black belt known as "the father of American Taekwondo," died Monday, his son announced on Facebook.

Rhee is credited with bringing the martial art to the U.S. in the 1950s and popularizing it, The Seoul Times said.

His first Taekwondo school opened in Washington DC in 1962. His martial arts empire expanded around the globe - to 182 countries, The Korea Times said.

In the U.S, Rhee counted among his students more than 350 Congressmen, Muhammad Ali and the legendary kungfu movie star Bruce Lee, Korea Times reported.

He also appeared in two movies, "The Chinese Connection" in 1972, a Bruce Lee film in which he played an uncredited role as a Japanese fighter, and "When Taekwondo Strikes" in 1973, according to IMDB.

The Taekwondo master was appointed to the National Council on Vocational Education in 1984 by President Reagan and appointed special adviser to the President's Council on Physical Fitness & Sports by President George H. W. Bush.

Born in 1932, Rhee studied English as a young man, inspired by American films, while he was also learning Taekwondo, dreaming of opening a martial arts studio in the country, according to his biography.

When his country was torn apart by war, he fought against the North Koreans, joining a U.S. Air Force unit as an interpreter.

He first traveled to the U.S. in 1956 as a member of the South Korean military to train in aircraft maintenance, but came back to live for good in 1957.

