Taste buds tingling? Oreo releases 3 new flavors

Cookie monster's taste buds must be tingling.

There are three new Oreo flavors on the market for children, adults, and aficionados alike to try out.

Some may ask: why not just leave well enough alone? But that's how the cookie crumbles and Oreo left it up to fans to decide.

The three competing cookie flavors are Cherry Cola, which comes with a popping candy surprise on the inside, Kettle Corn, and Pina Colada Thins.

If you're looking to put your taste buds to the test, the cookie company says all three are available nationwide and voting is open between April 30 and June 30.

Oreo created a website for fans to vote. They say the winner will be decided on or around July 7.

