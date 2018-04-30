Woman shot in West Price Hill, police searching for 2 suspects

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in West Price Hill Monday afternoon.

According to police, they found the 30-year-old shot twice in the back in the 1000 block of Rosemont Avenue.

Police said one suspect is a black male dressed in a black hoodie wearing army camouflage pants. He was last seen fleeing on foot running east behind houses. Police have not given a description of the second suspect.

Carson Elementary School, Seton and Elder High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution. All lockdowns have been lifted.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

