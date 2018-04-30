Backlash: Not everyone thinks Michelle Wolf's roast of White Hou - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Backlash: Not everyone thinks Michelle Wolf's roast of White House officials was funny

The White House Correspondents' Association president Margaret Talev initially defended having comedian Michelle Wolf at the dinner. (Source: CNN) The White House Correspondents' Association president Margaret Talev initially defended having comedian Michelle Wolf at the dinner. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) – Ears are still burning and passions inflamed after the White House Correspondents’ dinner over the weekend.

Comedian Michelle Wolf’s roast on nearly everything Washington, DC, and her particular focus on White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has folks fuming on both sides of the aisle, but some applauding as well.

In the aftermath, the question seems to be: Did Wolf go too far?

Her performance was so raw that C-SPAN radio stopped broadcasting it more than halfway through. The network said it was afraid of running afoul of the “FCC's indecency guidelines."

White House Correspondents’ Association President and Bloomberg journalist Margaret Talev expressed some initial concern the morning after the dinner.

"My only regret is that to some extent, those 15 minutes are now defining four hours of what was a really wonderful, unifying night,” she said on CNN. “And I don't want the cause of unity to be undercut."

But as the backlash grew, Talev’s regret grew into a full-fledged apology.

"Last night's program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people," her statement on Twitter said. "Unfortunately, the entertainer's monologue was not in the spirit of that mission."

Wolf’s monologue skewered just about everyone, but the barbs thrown at Sanders, who was sitting just two seats away, were particularly painful.  

"I actually really like Sarah, I think she's very resourceful," Wolf said. "She burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye."

MSNBC co-host of "Morning Joe," Mika Brzezinski, said the personal attacks were unnecessary.

New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman also defended Sanders.

While Sanders’ boss didn’t directly come to her defense, he did pan the dinner after skipping for the second year in a row.

But Wolf wasn't without her supporters. Among them was Howard Fineman, an analyst at NBC News and MSNBC. He said the comedian’s insults remind him of what he hears regularly from a certain resident of the White House.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Taxpayer legal tab in Bridgegate scandal exceeds $15M

    Taxpayer legal tab in Bridgegate scandal exceeds $15M

    Monday, April 30 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-30 16:08:21 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-04-30 17:39:52 GMT
    The cost to New Jersey taxpayers of former Gov. Chris Christie's legal response to the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal in 2013 has climbed to over $15 million, and the tab is expected to climb further...Full Story >
    The cost to New Jersey taxpayers of former Gov. Chris Christie's legal response to the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal in 2013 has climbed to over $15 million, and the tab is expected to climb further as appeals play out.Full Story >

  • Colorado congressman who missed ballot asks to get back on

    Colorado congressman who missed ballot asks to get back on

    Monday, April 30 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-30 16:28:50 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-04-30 17:39:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., speaks in the state Capitol in Denver. Lamborn filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in a last-ditch bid to get his name back o...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., speaks in the state Capitol in Denver. Lamborn filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in a last-ditch bid to get his name back o...
    A federal judge is hearing arguments in a last-ditch lawsuit filed by Rep. Doug Lamborn to get his name back on the Colorado GOP primary ballot.Full Story >
    A federal judge is hearing arguments in a last-ditch lawsuit filed by Rep. Doug Lamborn to get his name back on the Colorado GOP primary ballot.Full Story >

  • Backlash: Not everyone thinks Michelle Wolf's roast of White House officials was funny

    Backlash: Not everyone thinks Michelle Wolf's roast of White House officials was funny

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-04-30 17:39:59 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-04-30 17:39:59 GMT
    The White House Correspondents' Association president Margaret Talev initially defends having comedian Michelle Wolf at the dinner. (Source: CNN)The White House Correspondents' Association president Margaret Talev initially defends having comedian Michelle Wolf at the dinner. (Source: CNN)

    Comedian Michelle Wolf’s roast of Trump officials has folks fuming on both sides of the aisle, but some applauding as well.

    Full Story >

    Comedian Michelle Wolf’s roast of Trump officials has folks fuming on both sides of the aisle, but some applauding as well.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly