Coroner IDs teen girl killed in prom night crash

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the Monroe High School student who died following a crash on prom night.

Kaylie Jackson, 17, was a backseat passenger in a Tesla that crashed in the 8200 block of Millikin Road Friday.

Jackson passed away Monday, according to Dr. Phil Cagwin, superintendent of Monroe Local Schools.

Three other teens were in the vehicle, authorities said.

"We ask that you continue to keep the families impacted by this tragic accident in your thoughts and prayers. We will continue to do all we can to support our students through this difficult time," Dr. Cagwin said Monday.

Butler County Traffic Unit detectives were back on the scene Monday looking for any evidence on what may have caused the crash.

Senior Mitchell Foster was trapped in the car and had to be extricated by emergency crews, according to his sister, Courtnie Foster.

"He does say that you know, they were running late and he knew she was speeding. That's all he said," Foster said.

Investigators have not said if speed played a role in the crash.

Mitchell's family said Jackson was one of her brother's best friends.

"We are so very heartbroken. They were really, really close friends," Foster said.

Grief counselors were at Monroe High School Monday morning as students returned to class after the serious crash.

The three other students were taken by ambulances to West Chester Hospital and have since been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

