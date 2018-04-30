Teen dies from injuries suffered in prom night crash

Four Monroe High School students were injured in a car accident Friday on their way to prom, school officials said. (WXIX)

The superintendent of Monroe Local Schools confirmed a student involved in a crash on prom night has died.

The victim and three other teens were on their way to the prom Friday when their 2013 Tesla crashed in the 8200 block of Millikin Road.

"This afternoon, we were informed that our remaining student at UC Hospital has passed away. We ask that you continue to keep the families impacted by this tragic accident in your thoughts and prayers. We will continue to do all we can to support our students through this difficult time," Dr. Phil Cagwin said Monday.

.@butlersheriff traffic unit at crash scene on Millikin Rd gathering more info after Monroe teens were hurt in crash before prom Friday night. Investigators getting drone video of crash scene. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/MiLovn8NSy — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) April 30, 2018

Two of the teens were ejected from the car and one was trapped, authorities said.

Grief counselors were at Monroe High School Monday morning as students returned to class after the serious crash.

The three other students were taken by ambulances to West Chester Hospital and have since been released.

MORE: 4 Monroe High students hospitalized after prom night crash

Their names have not been released. They are 16-and-17-years-old, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.