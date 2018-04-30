Lakota schools offering new anonymous tip line

A Greater Cincinnati Area school district announced a new safety initiative Monday.

Lakota Schools says they've partnered with the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Public Safety for the new SaferOH tip line.

SaferOH will be a 24-hour tip line for concerned students, parents, and people in the community to share information with school officials and authorities, the district says.

“The safety and security of our schools is always our number one priority at Lakota,” said superintendent Matthew Miller. “The tip line is another way we can learn about potential threats to student safety before they happen.”

School officials say Threat Assessment and Prevention, TAP, analysts will answer the calls and texts. TAP is a unit of Ohio's Homeland Security department.

“Members of our community, adults and students, can remain anonymous when they report a threat to our schools or an individual student,” said Chris Passarge, Chief Operations Officer at Lakota.

Passarge said the TAP Unit will also follow up on each incident reported.

