Yellowstone geyser experiencing strange period of hyperactivity

The Steamboat Geyser is the tallest active geyser in the world. (Source:Peggy L. Henderson/CNN)

(CNN/RNN) - The tallest active geyser in the world is at Yellowstone National Park, and it’s doing some strange things.

It's called the Steamboat Geyser, and it doesn't usually erupt that often. But in the last six weeks, it's happened three times.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this is the first time the geyser has had multiple eruptions in a single year since 2003.

The geyser's first eruption since September 2014 was on March 15.

A second one took place on April 19.

And the USGS said the third and largest of the three eruptions this year occurred on Friday.

Scientists are stumped about what's causing all the activity.

It could be a new thermal disturbance or the geyser could merely be entering a period of more frequent eruptions.

If you’d like to see it erupt, you're out of luck for now. This time of year, the area of the park where the Steamboat Geyser is located is closed to tourists until the snow melts.

Much of Yellowstone forms a caldera supervolcano.

It is believed to have erupted three times in the last 2 million years, and such eruptions are thousands of times more powerful than regular volcanic eruptions. Such an event would have catastrophic effects across much of the country.

But scientists don’t believe there is any eruption likely to happen for thousands of years, or perhaps ever again.

And a scientist at Yellowstone told The Washington Post: “There is nothing to indicate that any sort of volcanic eruption is imminent,” including the Steamboat Geyser activity, he said.

Copyright 2018 CNN via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.