LOOK: Bird captures a shark that had just captured a fish

(CNN) - The hunter became the hunted near Florida's gulf coast.

Doc Jon, a photographer, recently captured images of an osprey with a fresh kill flying hundreds of feet in the air.

He noticed that the prey, which he thought was a fish, was, in fact, a small shark. Then, he saw the shark also had prey clenched in its jaws: a small fish.

It was a double payday for the osprey. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush and a fish in the talons is worth two in the nest.

