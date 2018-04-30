LOOK: Bird captures a shark that had just captured a fish - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

LOOK: Bird captures a shark that had just captured a fish

(CNN) - The hunter became the hunted near Florida's gulf coast.

Doc Jon, a photographer, recently captured images of an osprey with a fresh kill flying hundreds of feet in the air.

He knew he'd gotten great shots, but when he looked at them on his computer, they got even better.

He noticed that the prey, which he thought was a fish, was, in fact, a small shark. Then, he saw the shark also had prey clenched in its jaws: a small fish.

It was a double payday for the osprey. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush and a fish in the talons is worth two in the nest.

The photos have been shared thousands of times since being posted.

