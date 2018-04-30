WATCH: Paddleboarder gets body slammed by dolphin

A dolphin crashed into Andrew Hill as he was paddleboarding in Western Australia. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Who knew? Stand-up paddleboarding is a contact sport.

Andrew Hill was out on his paddleboard near Gracetown in Western Australia when a group of dolphins appeared in front of him.

“Eight or nine of them decided to catch that wave and surf straight at me, which has happened lots of times in the past to me and generally they just take off to one side left or right,” Hill told Seven News Perth.

He didn’t dodge the dolphins this time around. One of them slammed into Hill, sending him flying.

“It's good to see dolphins. Surfers like seeing dolphins, but obviously I'd prefer them to stay a little bit further away,” Hill said.

Lucas Englert caught Hill’s close dolphin encounter last week. He was getting ready to film some surfers.

“He was actually very happy because I don't think he thought that anyone was actually going to believe his story - so now he's got the proof,” Englert said.

