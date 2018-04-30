VIDEO: Surfer breaks world record by riding 80-foot wave

The death-defying descent took place in November, but we're just now getting to see the video. (Source: World Surf League/Carlos Muriongo)

(CNN) - Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa has set a new world surfing record after streaking down an 80-foot mountain of water at the infamous Nazare Break in Portugal.

Koxa's death-defying descent took place in November, but we're just now getting to see the video.

The world record was previously held by Garrett McNamara, who for surfed a 78-foot wave in 2011.

Koxa's massive wave also propelled him to victory for the biggest wave of the year at the World Surf League Big Wave Awards in southern California.

The Quicksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award comes with a $25,000 prize.

