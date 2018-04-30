Death of world's oldest spider leaves scientists 'miserable'

T-Mobile and Sprint say they've reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.Full Story >
The spider lived to be 43 years old, but "we were hoping she could have made it to 50" said the lead author of a study revealing its origins.Full Story >
A major geyser at Yellowstone Park that hasn't had multiple eruptions in a single year since 2003 has had three in the last six weeks.Full Story >
