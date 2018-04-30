GOP lawmaker files complaint against Taylor over $3M loan

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio state lawmaker has filed an elections complaint against Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, her gubernatorial campaign and her husband alleging the mishandling of a $3 million loan.

Rep. Mike Duffey, a fellow Republican, filed his complaint Monday with the Ohio Elections Commission.

It questions a $3 million loan repayment check from Taylor's campaign to Taylor's husband, Donzell Taylor, an Akron-area builder and developer. Taylor had initially reported making the loan herself, as required by law.

Duffey alleges the money represents an illegal campaign contribution if Taylor's husband is the source of the loan. If that's true, the resulting fines could reach $8.9 million.

Duffey says if Taylor's husband isn't the source, then her earlier campaign statements were false.

A message seeking comment was left with Taylor's campaign.

