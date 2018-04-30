New MTV docu-series to follow 'rowdy group of friends in gorgeous' Kentucky

MTV has greenlit four new series to expand its Thursday night block, including a program with the working title "Made in Kentucky."

The docu-series will follow a "rowdy group of friends in gorgeous Pike County, Kentucky, deep in Appalachian Coal Country," a press release from MTV reads.

It continues:

This diverse gang bucks all convention and makes their own fun through country shenanigans and wild behavior: from Hillbilly Jet Skiing and “Rock Bouncing” to River-Slides, Lawnmower Jousting, and making “Hot Tub Pickups” out of their trucks, there’s never a dull moment when these friends come together. In a group this tight, lives intertwine – so there’s no lack of dramatic love stories and complicated love triangles, but friendship always comes first. And while the recent national focus on Coal has revived hope in this once-thriving Coal Town, the group still questions what comes next: stay in the picturesque home they’ve loved forever…or chase opportunities outside of Coal Country?

The show is expected to debut in July 2018.

