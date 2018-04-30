*NSYNC receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

*NSYNC receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

(RNN) – *NSYNC reunited Monday to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Every member of the boy band was there - JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and even Justin Timberlake.

Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly presented the star to the group.

*NSYNC formed in 1995 in Orlando, FL and dominated the pop charts until they broke up in 2002.

The band has sold more than 28 million albums, EPs and singles, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

*NSYNC were nominated for eight Grammy awards, but never received a trophy.

