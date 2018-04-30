NSYNC receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

*NSYNC has sold more than 28 million albums, EPs and singles. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) – *NSYNC reunited Monday to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Every member of the boy band was there - JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and even Justin Timberlake.

Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly presented the star to the group.

*NSYNC formed in 1995 in Orlando, FL and dominated the pop charts until they broke up in 2002.

The band has sold more than 28 million albums, EPs and singles, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

*NSYNC were nominated for eight Grammy awards, but never received a trophy.

Ellen Degeneres (@TheEllenShow) recites the lyrics to "Dirty Pop" and congratulations #NSYNC for their Walk of Fame star... and Joey. https://t.co/Cp5sor6qIZ pic.twitter.com/lgcB9CnerJ — Variety (@Variety) April 30, 2018

Congratulations, @NSYNC! You got a star on the Walk of Fame! All without a vowel. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/QuRcHPglwP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 30, 2018

