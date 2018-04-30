Exhibit dedicated to Triple Crown winner Secretariat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An exhibit has been dedicated to Virginia's legendary Triple Crown winner, Secretariat.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the recent opening of the exhibit inside the Main Street Station in downtown Richmond is just in time for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 5. This year's derby marks the 45th anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown win.
The exhibit features timeline photos of Secretariat and his owner, Penny Chenery, and jockey, Ron Turcotte. It follows the horse from his early years as a colt at what is now Meadow Event Park in Caroline County to a racing legend.
America's largest horseshoe is also situated in the middle of the room. It stands at 7 feet (2.1 meters) tall and weighs more than 600 pounds (272.1 kilograms).
The display is free to the public.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
