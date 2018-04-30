WWII Marine, 96, gets final wish: Meeting another Guadalcanal vet

Harold Berg, left, and Bill Hession, right, both fought at the Battle of Guadalcanal. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - A last wish has come true for a 96-year-old World War II veteran, with some help from social media.

Sgt. Bill Hession wanted to meet someone who fought on the same battlefield as he did. The WWII Marine was shot three times and stabbed with a bayonet in the Battle of Guadalcanal.

He is a Purple Heart recipient, and he turns 97 at the end of May.

Sadly, Hession's health is failing, and he is now receiving hospice care.

It turns out his old memories of the battle in the Solomon Islands have flooded back of late.

So much so, his hospice caregivers decided to do something about it. They contacted the American Legion, which posted his request to Facebook, and it was picked up by a Washington Post reporter on Twitter.

"Do your thing, Twitter: A hospice facility in NY is seeking someone willing/able to visit w/ a veteran patient - age 96 - who was in the Battle of Guadalcanal,” wrote the reporter, Andrew deGrandpre.

He quoted the post: "The patient is fixated on talking to someone that has this specific shared experience."

Twitter did its thing, helping find Harold Berg in Peoria, IL.

Do your thing, Twitter:

A hospice facility in NY is seeking someone willing/able to visit w/ a veteran patient — age 96 — who was in the Battle of Guadalcanal.

"The patient is fixated on talking to someone that has this specific shared experience."



(h/t @NY_Legion) pic.twitter.com/T1JqvHCG7v — Andrew deGrandpre (@adegrandpre) April 19, 2018

Berg is also a former WWII Marine sergeant, and Purple Heart recipient, and was at the Battle of Guadalcanal.

Without hesitation, Berg and a family friend hopped a plane to New York City and headed to the Rockland County, NY, home that Hession shares with his daughter and her family to fulfill his last wish.

"Dag gally, a leatherneck!" Berg said as they met.

Hession told Berg he was with A Company, combat engineers.

And Berg compared their ages.

"You're 96? I'm 92. I still chase girls,” he joked. “I lie too.”

With family and friends gathered around them, the men shared stories of their time during the war and spoke of their physical and emotional wounds that remain all these decades later.

"Boy, you're lucky to be here," Berg told Hession after hearing of his combat wounds.

"Yeah. It went right through there,” Hession said, pointing to his shoulder, “and right through me. I had a hole in back like this."

The men also recounted their lives after the war. Berg said he was married for 71 years, losing his wife two years ago. Hession, also a widower, said he had been married 55 years.

It took more than 75 years after these men shared a battlefield at Guadalcanal, but Bill Hession and Harold Berg are now friend.

But when they said goodbye, they knew they likely wouldn't see each other again.

"It's good to see a fellow Marine," Berg told Hession.

"Yes. I enjoyed it," Hession said.

A last wish fulfilled.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.