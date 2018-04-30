Little leaguer delights with super slo-mo run for home

(RNN) – In baseball, you can reach home plate any number of ways. You can steal home, or trot home after hitting a home run, or slide into home to beat a throw.

Or, if you’re one California little leaguer, you can slo-mo step your way home.

One kid’s determinedly deliberate “run” home has generated an astonishing response, and been seen more than four and a half million times.

Video of the child going step by step, mimicking a slow-motion effect, was posted to Twitter and received more than 110,000 retweets and 330,000 likes, as well as 4.87 million views by Monday evening.

If any of you need a laugh, the coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered pic.twitter.com/VpBBzIEtzf — ratby (@TabbyRodriguez) April 29, 2018

At one point, a coach even tries to nudge him along, and he doggedly resists the effort, continuing one of the more stylish little league runs ever scored.

The video was posted by @TabbyRodriguez, who credited it to a mother of one of the players on the team, Sabrina Salcedo. In his Twitter thread, he confirms for a responder that it was taken in Walnut, CA.

It’s not clear what sent the kid home, though a teammate can be seen behind him on third base, and the next batter waits patiently for him to complete his extremely unhurried dash home.

When he finally reaches home plate, he bends down and touches it with his hands.

It may still only count for one run, but in this case it’s hard to argue all runs are created equal.

