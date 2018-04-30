Report lists Mueller's questions for Trump

Mueller has reportedly sought to sit down face to face with the president.Full Story >
Mueller has reportedly sought to sit down face to face with the president.Full Story >
The porn actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is escalating her legal fight, suing the president for defamation.Full Story >
The porn actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is escalating her legal fight, suing the president for defamation.Full Story >
After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.Full Story >
After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.Full Story >