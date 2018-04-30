Report lists Mueller's questions for Trump

Mueller has reportedly sought to sit down face to face with the president. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(RNN) - Special counsel Robert Mueller's apparent list of questions for President Donald Trump has been made public in a report by The New York Times.

Mueller has reportedly sought to sit down face to face with the president.

Trump, for his part, has said on multiple occasions he would welcome the chance to set the record straight as the investigation looks into the issue of possible coordination between members of Trump's 2016 campaign and the Russian government.

The Times lists the questions here.

The questions could not be independently verified.

According to The Times, Mueller has already formulated around four dozen questions for the president.

They mostly focus on events involving Michael Flynn, the national security adviser Trump fired in February 2017; James Comey, the FBI director Trump fired in May 2017; Attorney General Jeff Sessions; and questions related to Russian connections.

Some examples include:

What did you know about communication between Roger Stone, his associates, Julian Assange or WikiLeaks?

What knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?

What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding any meeting with Mr. Putin? Did you discuss it with others?

Speaking to CNN, John Dean, the White House counsel for President Richard Nixon, suggested the questions as reported in The Times sounded more like "these are questions somebody wrote down after listening to someone else" rather than necessarily were "designed by the prosecutors."

Former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz told CNN the line of questioning "was entirely predictable."

He said only the questions that dealt with Trump's financial dealings were surprising.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.