Officers involved in Erlanger shooting ID'd

Scene of a shooting Wednesday in Erlanger. (WXIX)

Officers involved in a recent Erlanger shooting have been identified.

It happened Wednesday night near Peecox Bar on Donaldson Highway.

Erlanger police Sgt. Chad Girdler and Patrolman Greg Pohlman were executing a warrant for the arrest of Dexter Helton, 40, prior to the incident.

Helton ran from the bar when officers arrived, authorities say.

"As Mr. Helton was fleeing from officers, he drew a firearm and pointed it at the pursuing officers. This action caused a life-threatening situation for the officers involved and they were forced to discharge their firearms," police have said.

Helton was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

The officers were not injured.

The Kentucky State Police investigation is ongoing.

