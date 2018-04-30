Officers involved in Erlanger shooting ID'd

According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.Full Story >
The three people killed are Parker High School students.Full Story >
One kid’s determinedly deliberate “run” home has generated an astonishing response, and been seen more than four and a half million times.Full Story >
The incident happened in Kitty Hawk along NC's Outer Banks on Wednesday. According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, the boy "was swept from his mother into the ocean and carried away by the current."Full Story >
She's the former state president of Mississippi HOSA, president of the first NAACP chapter in Jefferson Davis County, president of the Beta Club, president of Mu Alpha Theta chapter for three years. Those are only some of the accomplishments of a Bassfield girl. Perhaps the biggest one thus far, is an acceptance letter and a full ride Bill Gates Scholarship to Harvard University. This young woman exudes brains, beauty, and faith.Full Story >
