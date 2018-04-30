Local man with ties to 3 Doors Down behind bars facing assault charge

A man with ties to Three Doors Down is in jail facing assault and unlawful restraint charges.? (WXIX)

A man with ties to 3 Doors Down is in jail facing assault and unlawful restraint charges.

Norman Tchorz, 56, is accused of beating up his ex-girlfriend, Dreena Terrell, sending her to the hospital with a fractured nose, two black eyes, and bruises all over her body. According to a police report, the incident happened in the 600 block of Compton Road early Sunday.

Tchorz was jailed in Hamilton County after the incident.

"I just don't understand how somebody wants to just -- or can just do something like that. Especially someone who is supposed to be like a role model and somebody that works for a big name like Three Doors Down," said the victim’s son, Jack McWorther.

Tchorz has worked for the band as a stage manager.

"He travels all around the world basically going to Germany, Mexico, all over the 50 states setting up concerts," McWorther said.

FOX19 reached out to the band as well as the band’s management and is waiting to hear back.

